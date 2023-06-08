Area firefighters honored
Two Attleboro area firefighters were among those honored by the Bristol County North EMS, a regional collaborative, during EMS Week last week. Attleboro firefighter and paramedic Joe Krewko was recognized as the Paramedic of the Year. Seekonk firefighter Timothy Goodwin, the fire department’s EMS director, was named EMS Coordinator of the Year. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to honor the men and women who provide emergency medical services in their communities.
Area excels at science fair
Area students excelled at the Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair. Competitors are asked to present independent research projects for judging. As we previously reported, Ritika Roy, a Bishop Feehan student, received a first place award, but other students from the area received second and third place awards, special awards and honorable mentions.
Receiving seconds were Antonio Marzoratti, Arav Tyagi, and James Hogan from Franklin High School; Leen Attia from Al-Noor Academy; and Aditya Naravane and Serena Akinboboye from North Attleboro Middle School. Thirds went to Cammilla Royal, Dhatri Daggubati and Sanjana Karlmarx from Foxboro Regional Charter School; and Oliva Amaral from North Attleboro Middle School. Honorable mentions were given to Shyam Srinivasan from North Attleboro Middle School; Ishika Kumar from Foxboro Regional Charter School; and Zainab Chaudhry from Al-Noor Academy. Special awards were given out to Roy, Royal, Naravane, Akinboboye, Molly Cullen from Bishop Feehan High School and Sanjh Bonu from North Attleboro High School.
Family fun in Taunton
The Rotary Club of Taunton holds its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Riverside, 388 Harvey St., Taunton. Rain date is Sunday. The free event will include train and pony rides, a magic act, a water slide and more. The Standards, a local band, will perform live music. Food will be available for purchase from Two Sisters Catering. Preregister through the Rotary Club’s Facebook page, Rotary Club of Taunton.
Learn about genealogy
Learn about genealogy and DNA testing at a free program from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Seema Kenney, a professional genealogist, will lead the program. Kenney will discuss the various DNA tests currently on offer and help attendees determine how best to conduct their personal genealogical research. Register at attleborolibrary.org.