Way to go, Alex!
A member of North Attleboro’s Girl Scout Troop 109 recently received the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. Alex Citrone, 18, of Norwood, earned the award by holding a series of free creative writing workshops for young people. “I wanted the kids to know that writing can be fun,” she said. “(It’s) not all about the grades, it can be about them and what they want.” Citrone ran several sessions at Morrill Memorial Library in Norwood, the Dedham Public Library and the Dedham Library’s Endicott Branch, as well as a one-off session for members of her Girl Scout troop. A writer herself, Citrone has also published her own book of poetry.
Be a Friend to North Attleboro library
The Friends of the Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro is holding its annual meeting and membership drive this week. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 118 North Washington St. There will be an election for officials and board members and a vote on next year’s proposed budget. The membership drive begins May 10. This year, to encourage membership, the group is holding a scavenger hunt for members in partnership with downtown businesses. Membership dues can be paid at the front desk in the library or mailed in. Dues are $25 for family membership, $20 for individual. Details on the scavenger hunt will be available at the front desk when dues are paid. The Friends support the many programs offered by the Richards Library. For more information, visit rmlonline.org.
Financial workshops continue
A series of workshops on financial wellness for individuals with special needs and their families, presented by the Hockomock YMCA and Moody Street Group, continues this week. A workshop on guardianship transition planning is scheduled for 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bernon Family Branch YMCA, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin. Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-8708 or go to bit.ly/FranklinYEvents. Contact Sarah Henesey at sarah@hockymca.org with questions.
$100K lottery ticket sold in Foxboro
Sixteen $100,000 prizes were won in a Mass. State Lottery Keno game in April, including one on a ticket purchased at Foxboro Mobil. They winning tickets were drawn April 10. Retail agents earn a $1,000 bonus for selling a $100,000 winning ticket.