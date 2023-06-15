Area resident graduates Citadel, enters military
Patrick Walsh of Norfolk, a member of the Class of 2023 at the Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, was one of over 180 graduates from that class to be sworn in to the military this year. Grads are not required to go into the military, but about one-third accept a commission each year. The swearing-in took place May 5 at the college’s McAlister Field House. It included the now-officers reciting their oath and having gold bars pinned on their uniforms by their sponsors. Following the ceremony, the grads received their first salute as officers outside on Summerall Field.
‘Against the Tide’ fundraising event Saturday
The first of two Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual Swim, Run or Walk Against the Tide in-person fundraising events will take place Saturday at DCR’s Hopkinton State Park in Hopkinton. Funds raised through the events benefit education and environmental health programs. The event will include USMS-sanctioned competitive and recreational half-mile and one-mile swims starting at 8 a.m.; USATF-certified 5K and 10K runs starting at 9 a.m.; and a three-mile fitness walk starting at 9:05 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and will be followed by opening remarks and honors, warm-ups and the national anthem. More info and registration: mbcc.org/against-the-tide. An additional in-person option is scheduled for Aug. 12 at DCR’s Nickerson State Park in Brewster. All in-person registrants will receive either a T-shirt, bib, and/or a swim cap. There is also a virtual participation option from June 17 through Aug. 12.
Council for Children drive continues
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive continues this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. An additional and final drop-off is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Most hard goods such as small household items will not be taken; however, books will be accepted. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. More info: Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Craft and vendor fair in North
North Attleboro’s First Baptist Church will hold a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is June 24. The fair will take place outdoors on the Baptist Common, located in front of the church at 75 Park St.