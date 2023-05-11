Area quilters donate comfort
The Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild, which includes many area members, donated almost 100 quilts to local social service groups over the past calendar year through its “Comfort Quilts” program. Among the agencies that benefited were the Norton Senior Center and the Wheaton College Counseling Center. More information about the guild and its programs is available at rnqg.org. Community organizations can request quilts by contacting comfortquiltchair@rnqg.org.
FoxTales returning to Rodman Center
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for May is “Overseas: Jambo! Travel Stories From Abroad.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org under Box Office. Also at this month’s event, the theater will be collecting donations for Foxboro’s Interact Club, a community-based high school service club. They are seeking donations of books to be given to Mass. General Hospital.
Wrentham church to host yard sale
The Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, located at 1 East St., will hold its Spring Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and it’s still accepting donations for its Attic Treasures area. Theycan be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the vestry or office door. Some items will not be accepted, namely: clothes, books that are not in pristine condition, TVs, computers, large stereos, large furniture, baby furniture, car seats and strollers.
Plant sale in Norton Saturday
The Chartley Garden Club will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. For sale will be perennials grown by club members. Proceeds will go towards community-based projects such as the Historical Society Herb Garden, Holiday of Lights decorations and veterans’ wreaths and memorials.
Arts and crafts fest at Murray Church
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro, will host an Arts and Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Over 20 local vendors will be in attendance. There will also be live music and homemade strawberry shortcake and lemonade. Rain date is May 20.