Area resident becomes an Elks leader
Area resident John C. Griffin, 55, was recently selected to serve as deputy for the Circle District of the Massachusetts Elks Association. Griffin is a resident of Mansfield, having first moved to town in 1979 and attending high school there. The district is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a national organization that supports students, individuals with disabilities, current members of the U.S. military and their families, veterans, charitable groups and other individuals in need. Griffin’s appointment was announced this month at the BPO Elks national convention in Atlanta. He will serve as deputy for one year and, during that time, will oversee and provide support to district lodges. “I’m proud and honored to hold a position that helps make a difference in thousands of lives,” Griffin wrote of his appointment in an email. He has been an active member of the BPO Elks for 10 years and currently belongs to Mansfield Elks #2633. “It’s a great organization and I’m glad I made the decision to join,” Griffin wrote. “I think the work that we do as Elks, it’s very important. We are heavily involved in our community, veterans and our youths and their education. We feel that we make a big difference because we help our community out in times of need.”
Triboro Youth to stage ‘Newsies, Jr.’
The Triboro Youth Theatre, a local youth performing arts group, will stage performances of “Newsies, Jr.” at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday at Thacher School, 160 James St., Attleboro. The performances will feature actors in the third through eighth grades. “Newsies, Jr.” is based on the 2012 Broadway musical and 1994 movie and is inspired by the story of real newsboys living in New York at the turn of the century. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at triboroyouththeatre.org.
What do you think of city dog park?
A public discussion on the Attleboro dog park is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in city council chambers at city hall. Mayor Paul Heroux will be listening to suggestions from the public on how to improve the park, and getting feedback on its location, amenities and size.