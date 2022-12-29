Recognizing Adoption Excellence
This year, recipients of the national Adoption Excellence Award for Individuals/Professionals included an area resident. Lisa Funaro, who currently lives in Easton, was announced as a winner in mid-November along with five other individuals and professionals from across the country. Funaro is the executive director of the Mass. Adoption Resource Exchange. Her many accomplishments include helping to develop the Weekend Family Connections program, which benefits older youth in residential care. She also serves on the board of the National Adoption Exchange. The award is given out each year by the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Foxboro firefighters call it a career
Two veteran Foxboro firefighters have retired. Kristen Nagobads, one of the first female firefighters in the area and a 28-year veteran, and John Couroupacis, a 31-year veteran, were sent off with a luncheon gathering at the fire station on Tuesday. Couroupacis was hired as a firefighter/EMT and a mechanic. Nagobads is a former Plainville firefighter and was the department’s first paramedic. Both have responded to numerous fires and emergencies during their career. Couroupacis was part of a crew that helped save a man who fell through ice at Neponset Reservoir in 1999 and Nagobads was on a crew who helped save a man who collapsed and stopped breathing at World Gym in 2014.
Celebrate ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve in Norfolk
Want to celebrate New Year’s but don’t want to stay up until midnight? Especially with the kids? Then head to ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane. Activities include a countdown at noon as well as games, crafts, dancing and more. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required.
Seekonk library has test kits
Free COVID-19 test kits are now available for pickup at the Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave. Kits will be available during regular hours at the library while supplies last. The library is typically open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, but will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observation of the new year. Testing kits were provided to the library by the Seekonk Health Department in advance of the Christmas holiday.