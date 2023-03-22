Fishing tips at Mohegan
Want to mix some fishing with five-card stud? Retired Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Ed Doherty will give fishing seminars at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Mohegan Sun casino in Montville, Conn. The seminars will include a PowerPoint presentation and photography. Doherty is an Attleboro native and former North Attleboro resident who is now known as East End Eddie for his fishing spot on the Cape Cod Canal. He is the author of “Seven Miles After Sundown,” a book about fishing and the canal.
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will put on its monthly contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15. The money will be used to cover basic expenses of the society with the remainder going to pay the performers. On Friday night, Julian Blechner will do the calling and the band French Roast will provide the music.
Youth baseball kickoff set in North
The Little North Attleboro League will celebrate the start of baseball season with a number of events on Saturday, April 29. A parade with all league players will kick things off at 8:30 a.m. It will start at North Attleboro Middle School, 564 Landry Ave., and proceed toward Mason Field. Opening day ceremonies will begin at the field about 9 a.m., after all players arrive, followed by a variety of fun events. Rain date is May 6.
Van De Giesen award available
Applications are now open for the fifth annual Marine Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award, a financial prize founded in honor of a USMC cobra pilot killed in action in Afghanistan. The award is open to current seniors attending North Attleboro High School and Bishop Feehan High School. It is a financial award, not a scholarship; recipients are not required to be continuing on to a college or university. Applicants are required to submit a completed application, in addition to a character reference from an adult who is not a family member, by May 1. Applications are available in the guidance office or by emailing rememberkrv@yahoo.com.