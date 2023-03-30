Area quilters shine at show
A number of area residents won ribbons this month at the Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild’s “A Community of Quilters” show at Blue Hills vocational school in Canton. In the Art and Contemporary Quilts category, Lori Thompson of Wrentham earned a second place ribbon for her piece, “Brady.” Sue Crane of Norfolk earned second in Pieced Bead/Lap Quilts. Monique Whitten of Foxboro earned a third place ribbon in “Look What I Made in Class.” And in the Other category, Thompson placed first and Lisa Steinka of Franklin was second. The winners were decided by attendees and vendors.
Hunt for Easter eggs in Attleboro
The Attleboro High School Leo Club will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Capron Park in Attleboro. The event will also include visits from themed characters and free treats for participants. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the gym at Attleboro High, 1 Blue Pride Way.
Several $1,000 scholarships available
Saturday is the deadline to apply for scholarships being offered by Sisters at Heart, a North Attleboro-based nonprofit. This year, the group is offering three scholarship opportunities to students. The Sisters at Heart scholarship will be awarded to at least two students affected by heart- or stroke-related illness. The inaugural Big Red scholarship will be awarded to a North Attleboro student who participated in the American Heart Association’s Hoops for Heart campaign in middle school. And the Ben Brower Memorial scholarship will go to someone who has been affected by the illness or the death of a parent. All scholarship applicants should be planning to attend high school, trade school or college in the upcoming academic year. Each scholarship will give its recipient $1,000 toward education or education-related expenses. For more information or to download the applications visit sistersatheart.org/scholarship-award.
Spring raffles at Norton library
New spring baskets are available for raffle from the Norton Public Library. Prizes include gift cards, mugs, candles, books and more. Basket themes include: Barbecue; “Bee” Happy; Spring Gardening; Potpourri; Ready Set Read; Pamper Yourself; Baby Girl and Baby Boy. Tickets are $2, or $3 for five. Purchase them at the circulation desk at the library, 68 East Main St. Winners will be drawn May 6.