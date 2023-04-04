Area rotary club recognizes distinguished service
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club held its 37th annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet March 20 to celebrate recipients of the 2023 awards. Awards were given out in a number of categories including outstanding public employee and outstanding youth. The banquet took place at the Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
Explore a vernal pool in North
The Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed will present a guided walk in North Attleboro at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The walk will start at Mason Field, 446 Elm St, and continue through Old St. Mary’s Cemetery. Participants will have the opportunity to check out a vernal pool not previously observed by the organization. They hope to see signs of life. Participants are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring water. Walk is easy but will cover uneven terrain. For more information, contact Ben Cote at 401-578-2746 or at tenmilefriends@gmail.com.
Celebrate Easter with a family photo
Photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered at the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, 28 Patriot Place, Foxboro from noon to 3 p.m. Friday in a fundraiser event for Cradles to Crayons. Tickets, which include a professionally taken family photo with the Easter Bunny, are $15. All ticket proceeds will benefit the nonprofit. There will also be a petting zoo at the event with chicks and bunnies. Registration is required; register online at bit.ly/40rsVQI.
Plainville company offers cash for best business plan
A Plainville landscaping company from Plainville will give $1,000 to a budding entrepreneur who wins a contest the business is running. The company, Staple Landscapes, announced the contest on its Facebook page and is encouraging young business owners to apply before the April 15 deadline. “In an effort to support and encourage young entrepreneurship, we are giving away $1,000 to an entrepreneur aged 16-22 in our service area which is Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Medfield, Walpole, North Attleboro, Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield,” co-owner Nicholas Staples said. The winner will be chosen May 1 based on who company officials believe will best utilize the prize money for their business, Staples said. To enter, visit: zfrmz.com/4J0YfTKZKnDU1TBX16po
Give feedback on public transportation
The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District is seeking public input to identify transportation needs in the SE Mass. They are specifically seeking feedback on transportation access issues from low-income individuals, older adults, individuals with disabilities, job seekers and commuting students. Information from the survey will help guide a transportation plan for the area. Deadline to complete the survey is Friday. It can be accessed online at arcg.is/1TvyfP0.