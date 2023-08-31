Overdose memorial in area Thursday
Healthy KP and the SAFE Coalition are organizing a moving memorial in honor of Overdose Awareness Day, an international campaign observed annually on Aug. 31. The memorial — which will take place Thursday in several area towns — consists of 2,357 flags that are planted at each location to commemorate the number of Massachusetts residents who died from an opioid overdose in 2022. The memorial can be seen at the Wrentham Town Common at 1 p.m.; the Norfolk Town Common at 2 p.m.; Millis Town Hall at 3 p.m.; Thayer Estate in Medway at 4 p.m. and the Franklin Town Common at 6 p.m. Foxboro recently held a similar event, called “The Stakes are High,” in which 14,710 flags — the number of people who have died of an overdose since 2015 — were placed on the town common.
Donate old clothes, other items
The Norton Historical Society is holding a donation drive this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, they will be accepting donations of items to bring to Savers in exchange for money. Funds raised through the drive will help maintain the schoolhouse and carriage shed museum. Donations can be dropped off at the society, 18 West Main St. Accepted items will include clothes, household textiles, small household goods and books. They ask that all items be cleaned and that soft items be bagged and household goods be boxed. No electronic, flammable or large household items will be accepted. For more information contact Christine Carmichael at 774-219-8739 or nortonhistoricalsociety@verizon.net.
Teen parenting group starting
Parenting, though rewarding, can also be a highly difficult task, and parenting a teenager brings its own unique challenges. Starting in September, the Hockomock YMCA is offering a free Teen Parenting Support Group to help area parents cope with the strain and stress that the teenage years can cause, not only for the children themselves but for their families. The support group will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 17 at the Hurley Family Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro. While participating is free, the Y asks interested parents to register in advance at bit.ly/YMentalWellbeing. For more info, contact Brynne Kirwan at brynnek@hockymca.org, or at 508-643-5225.