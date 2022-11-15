Attleboro Big Read author to give talk
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe in Plainville will host a virtual author talk with Rebekah Taussig, a writer, teacher and advocate for individuals with disabilities, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday as part of Attleboro’s annual Big Read program. The Big Read, sponsored by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, encourages a community to read the same book and take part in various discussions about it. Taussig’s memoir-in-essays is titled, “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Disabled Body.” During her talk, she will discuss the book — which shares personal stories from the author’s Kansas childhood to the present day — as well as share how her writing and teaching career has been influenced by her life. There will be time for a short Q-and-A during the program. To register for the event or see more information about the Big Read program, visit attleboros1abc.org.
Way to go, Andrew!
A Dighton-Rehoboth student was recently honored by the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. Andrew DaCruz, a senior at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, received the organization’s award for academic excellence and citizenship. DaCruz is ranked third in his class and is a National Merit Commended Scholar. He also volunteers at a food pantry, tutors younger students, leads club activities and plays varsity volleyball. “Andrew shows that ‘We Are DR’ in all aspects of school life,” said Superintendent Bill Runey. “Andrew works very hard to perpetuate our vision of belonging … I am very proud of him for this accomplishment.”
Free COVID vaccines in Attleboro
The Attleboro Health Department has partnered with County Square Pharmacy to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to Attleboro residents. Residents can stop by Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday to get their vaccines. Appointments are not needed. Residents are required to bring a form of ID, an insurance card and their COVID-19 vaccine card. Vaccines on offer include the latest COVID-19 Bivalent booster. Residents are eligible for the booster if it has been at least two months since they completed their primary vaccination or if they have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, contact Allison Brum, the public health nurse, at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244.