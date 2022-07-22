ACT to host comedy fundraiser in August
Attleboro Community Theatre, 71 North Main St., will present a night of comedy at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. The show will feature “The Prince of Mystery,” a comedy and magic show presented by Skip Daniels, and “Grandma Martha,” presented by comedian Brian Vincent. The night will also include performances by comedians Derrick Fonesca and Roman Pierce. The program is a benefit for the theater, which was founded in 1957. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets, or contact 508-226-8100 or attleborocommunitytheatreACT@gmail.com to reserve tickets or ask about group rates.
Un-Common to stage ‘Something Rotten!’ in Foxboro
The Un-Common Theatre Company will be performing “Something Rotten!” next weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. It’s a musical comedy set in Shakespearean times. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 31. The Un-Common Theatre Company is a volunteer organization providing theatrical performance opportunities to young people from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Something Rotten!” will be staged by the Young Adult Company, made up of performers ages 16 to 21. To purchase tickets to the show in advance, visit orpheum.org. They’re $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors age 65 and older. Tickets are $2 more at the door.
Self-defense class offered in Attleboro
Ronin Jiu-Jitsu, a Brazilian martial arts school at 2 Park St. in Attleboro, is hosting a self-defense class for women at 11 a.m. Sunday. The cost is $20 and all proceeds will go to charities that support victims of sexual assault, the school says. The class will focus on basic techniques and Ronin recommends wearing either a uniform, gi, or well-fitting gym clothes. To sign up or get more information about the class, find the school on Instagram @roninjiujitsu. You can also find the waiver on Instagram, which needs to signed before participation.