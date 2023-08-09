It’s National Farmers Market Week
The Attleboro Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week this Saturday. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a field near the overflow lot at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. This Saturday there will be a number of fun events, including a propagation demo with a take-home starter plant, a kids’ craft table and a photo-based market scavenger hunt with prizes. A free yoga class led by a YMCA instructor will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass Audubon will lead guided hikes of Attleboro Springs, which is next to the market, at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. And the market will feature its regular rotating lineup of local food and non-food vendors. The market will continue to run weekly on Saturdays through Oct. 14.
State conducting health equity survey
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is asking residents across the Commonwealth to take part in its Community Health Equity Survey. Results will help guide DPH and its community partners’ funding, programming and policy decisions. People age 14 or older who live in Massachusetts some or all of the year are eligible to take the survey. However, the DPH is looking specifically for responses from people and communities who are typically disproportionately impacted by health crises. All survey responses are anonymous and cannot be traced back. Access the survey online at mass.gov/chei. It will remain open through early fall and results will be released on the website later this year.
Back-to-school scam to avoid
As the start of the school year approaches, many families are beginning to think about purchasing school supplies. Increasingly, that includes purchases of technology, as more students are using digital learning tools in place of traditional ones. Unfortunately, this increased demand for technology, combined with a desire to shop online, also leaves purchasing families vulnerable to scams, according to the Better Business Bureau. The nonprofit has a number of tips to avoid being scammed when shopping for tech online. They include only shopping with familiar retailers, avoiding buying from impostors, approaching low prices and sales with caution, and starting shopping early.