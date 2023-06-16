Attleboro Farmers Market set to open Saturday
Attleboro’s first farmers market of the season is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at a new location, in a back field of an overflow parking lot at LaSalette Shrine. It will feature vendors, food trucks, musicians and more. Markets will take place weekly through Oct. 14. More info: attleborofarmersmarket.com or Attleboro Farmers Market on Facebook.
Celebrate Juneteenth in Attleboro, Taunton
The Southeast Juneteenth Coalition, a team-up of the Attleboro and Taunton Juneteenth committees, will hold events this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The first event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Capron Park, 201 County St., Attleboro. There will be a focus on protecting the family through advocacy. A second event, focused on celebrating the joys of liberty and promoting positive cultural interaction, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 76 Church Green, Taunton. For more information, go to attleborojuneteenth.com or visit Attleboro Juneteenth on Facebook.
Learn about King Philip’s War
Area author Eric B. Schultz will give a free presentation titled “King Philip’s War: A Little History, A Little Genealogy” at noon Saturday at the Dighton Community Church, 2056 Elm St. Schultz, raised in Dighton, authored a book on the conflict with Michael Tougias. His presentation will follow the annual meeting of the Bristol Chapter of the Mass. Society of Genealogists. There is also an option to attend virtually via Zoom. To receive the information, preregister at tinyurl.com/BristolJun2023. For more info, contact bristol@msoginc.org.
Plainville library to hold book sales
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a series of book sales this summer, divided by genre. Children’s books will be sold from June 16-23; library discards from June 26-30; fiction and classics from July 17-21; suspense and mystery from July 24-28; romance, young adult, horror and science-fiction/fantasy from July 31-Aug. 4; and non-fiction from Aug. 7-11. Price is 50 cents for mass market books and $1 for trade/hardcover, CDs, DVDs and books-on-CDs. Cash only. There will be a $5 bag deal on the last day of each sale. An ongoing sale of children’s and adult books, bestsellers, books of gift-giving quality and high school summer reading books will also take place. Prices are $1-5. The sales will be held at the library, 198 South St., during regular hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. More info: 508-695-1784.