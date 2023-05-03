Garden club plant sale Saturday
The Attleboro Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St., Attleboro. Look for perennials, annuals and shrubs, as well as crafts and Mother’s Day gifts. All proceeds from the sale will support the club’s mission of beautification, which includes maintaining gardens at Capron Park, Gilbert Perry Square and the Attleboro Public Library.
Donate clothes, help area kids
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive continues this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. Additional dates are May 20 and June 3, 11 and 17. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be taken. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. For more information, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Guided history tours offered in Taunton
The Old Colony History Museum in Taunton will offer guided tours of the city’s Historic District the first Saturday of the month starting this week and continuing to October. Tours will start at 11 a.m. at the museum, 66 Church Green, rain or shine. They will last approximately 90 minutes, or one mile. The tours will focus on Taunton architecture and the stories behind some of the city’s architectural gems.
Mansfield High in ‘Quiz Show’ semifinals
Mansfield High School students will compete against Brookline in the semifinal round of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show” at 6 p.m. Saturday. The match will air on GBH 2 and be streamed to the show’s official YouTube channel, HighSchoolQuizShow, where you can also watch previous matches. The winner will compete for the state championship on May 20.