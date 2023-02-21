Learn history of Attleboro Arts Museum
Here’s a reminder: Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett on Wednesday will present a program on the museum’s founding in celebration of the museum’s 100th year. The free program starts at 6:45 p.m. at the museum, 86 Park St. Her talk will explore how art and culture have always had a rich impact on the quality of life in Attleboro.
Thursday Night at the Museum
Thursday Night at the Museum continues this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and host a presentation by Marc Forbes at 6:30. Forbes is the director of Masters Sales and Marketing, a company specializing in custom products and programs including sports awards and custom jewelry. His presentation is expected to last 30-45 minutes. Admission is free. For more information call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.org.
Bingo night fundraiser in North
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club will be hosting a bingo night Friday at Raymour and Flanigan Outlet, 1360 South Washington St., North Attleboro. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo is scheduled to start at about 6:30. Tickets are $30 and will include three cards for 10 rounds. All proceeds will benefit Lions charities. The event will also include multiple raffles. RSVPs are recommended as space will be limited. Contact Gail Girard at 401-334-0169 or neviemtlakes@yahoo.com to do so or request more information.
Night of live music and ‘liver love’
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will host a “Night of Live Music and Liver Love!” at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is in support of Lindsay Cunniff and her Boston Marathon fundraising campaign. Cunniff is raising funds for the American Liver Foundation in memory of her father and longtime Foxboro resident Chris Cunniff. All ticket proceeds from Friday’s event, which will include raffles as well as live music, will go to the American Liver Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at orpheum.org.