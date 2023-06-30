Attleboro opens three pools
The Attleboro Recreation Department has opened three pools in the city: the city-owned Fred E. Briggs Memorial Pool on East Street on the East Side and Twin Village Pool on South Main Street (Route 152) in Dodgeville, as well as the state-owned George I. Spatcher Memorial Pool on North Avenue. The pools are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but close at 4 p.m. July 4. Passes must be purchased at the pools to gain entry, and bathing suits are required. City residents may purchase a season pass allowing access to all three pools. State residents may purchase a season pass for the Spatcher Pool. All others must purchase a day pass on each visit. Family passes are for a maximum of six immediate family members living in the same household. Lifeguards are on duty daily. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult and shouldn’t be left unattended at any time in the pool area. The pools close Aug. 18.
Childcare center opening in Foxboro
The Hockomock Area YMCA is planning to open an early learning center this September in Foxboro. The center will be in Bethany Congregational Church off Foxboro Common and will include five classrooms for children ages 18 months to 5 years. The Y is already registering children for the center.
Sumner Tunnel in Boston closing
If you think Boston traffic is bad now, just wait. The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be totally shut down for eight weeks of more starting Wednesday. The 88-year-old tunnel connecting East Boston and the North End will be undergoing major work and was originally slated to be closed four months. State transportation officials advise drivers to consider taking the MBTA and other public transportation.