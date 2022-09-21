City resident has ‘Dream Come True’
Attleboro resident Daniel DaSilva, a child with low-functioning autism, was granted his wish for a trip to the Yogi-Bear Jellystone Park Camp-Resort thanks to the Sunshine Foundation’s “Dream Come True” program. The program fulfills the wishes of children ages 3 to 18 who have lifelong chronic illnesses and conditions, including spina bifida, severe epilepsy and Down syndrome, or who have suffered from severe emotional or physical trauma. DaSilva’s mother Kelly expressed her appreciation to the Sunshine Foundation. “Thank you to all that made Daniel’s trip possible. It was so much more than just a trip — there are not enough words to express what this meant to my family,” she said. For more information about the foundation, which has granted the wishes of other area children in the past, visit sunshinefoundation.org.
Disney trivia for a good cause
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St., Plainville, is hosting a special trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The topic is all things Disney, with questions on movies, songs and theme parks presented by host Patrick Kinney. Tickets are $10 per person and all proceeds will go to raising money for pediatric cancer research on behalf of local nonprofit For Kid’s Sake Foundation. Prizes will be given out to the top teams. As well as trivia, there will be raffles and food and drink for sale. Costumes are encouraged. To purchase tickets, visit anunlikelystory.com/disney-trivia.
Lions fundraiser Saturday on Cape
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club, along with other District 33-S Lions, will be holding a fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Scusset Beach in the Sagamore section of Bourne. The event will include food, face painting, cornhole, raffles, and touch-a-truck.” K9, comfort and therapy dogs will also be on hand for the event, which will raise money for finding a cure for blindness. More info: Pat Salvas, 508-838-6527, or Joan Hoyt, 508-243-6368 or hwilla5@aol.com.
Winslow Farm looking for help
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, a nonprofit established to rescue abused and abandoned animals, needs volunteers to help clean the horse and donkey barns and feed the animals after 9:30 a.m. Mondays and at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. They are also needed to drop hay in the horse stalls at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. While past experience working with large animals is preferred, the farm does offer training for long-term volunteering positions. If interested, contact Debra White at 508-285-6451 or wnslofrm@gmail.com.