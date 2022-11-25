Girl Scouts bake goodies for those in need
Fifteen Girl Scouts from all Attleboro troops and 10 adults participated in a Lovin’ Loaves event Saturday, Nov. 12, baking 136 loaves of bread that were delivered to the Hebron Food Pantry and the food pantry at Second Congregational Church, both in Attleboro. In addition to the tasty donations, they also collected and donated 99 pairs of socks and 1,492 diapers.
Go take a ‘Hike for Health’
Attleboro business Houghton Physical Therapy is leading a free “Hike for Health” event at 8 a.m. Sunday. Participants should meet at 10 Newman Ave., Seekonk, for the 2.5-mile loop, expected to take approximately 50 minutes to complete. Hiking shoes or boots are encouraged as the trail can be muddy. On offer along with the hike will be healthy tips, basic exercises and stretches. Hot coffee will be provided before and after the hike but participants must bring their own cups.
Run a 5K to help area children
Round out your Thanksgiving celebrations with a run for a good cause at the “Leftover Turkey Trot 5K,” taking place Sunday in downtown North Attleboro. The course will start and finish at the town hall, 43 South Washington St., and includes both flats and rolling hills. Participant check-in opens at 9:30 a.m. and race start is 11 a.m. Register to take part online at runsignup.com/Race/MA/NorthAttleboro/NattleboroLeftoverTurkeyTrot. Pre-registration is required to participate. Cost is $25 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s “Christmas for Kids” program, providing Christmas gifts to area children who would otherwise go without. Participants are also encouraged to bring donations of toys. Medals will be given out to the finishers.
Burning calories while being grateful
The Land Preservation Society of Norton is hosting a Gratitude Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Woodward Forest to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend and learn the cultural and natural history of the land. Park at Gateway Lane, which is off Old Taunton Avenue. Enjoy a short, self-guided trail along a vernal pond trail. Walk takes from a half hour to an hour. Hot cider will be served, and canned good donations will be accepted for the local food pantry. If weather cancels, materials for a self-guided walk will be available at the LPS website, nortonlandpreservation.org. MEA, a local group serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, is currently accepting donations for its “Winter Clothing Drive.” They are looking for donations of new or gently-used coats, scarves, hats and gloves, which will benefit local organizations supporting the homeless and others in need. Donations can be dropped off at either the administrative offices, 8 Forge Park, Franklin, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or the Sterling Center, 3 Bartlet’s Pond Way, Sterling, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are accepting donations through Dec. 21.