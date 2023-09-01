City streets pop with color
The streets of Attleboro look more colorful lately, as phase three of the city’s “Think Outside the Box” initiative is underway. The goal of the project is to decorate the city’s sidewalk utility boxes, containing traffic light control mechanisms and other electrical equipment, with original art by artists who live and/or work in Attleboro. A total of 14 boxes were turned into works of art in the project’s first and second phases, which took place in 2021 and 2022. Three installations in the third phase have been completed so far: a box at Pleasant Street and Perry Avenue was decorated with a design by artist Kevin Grady; a box at County and Thacher streets with a design by Kris Occhino; and a box at Washington and Angeline streets with a design by Lee Ann Beaulieu. Four more boxes will be decorated in the coming weeks. All artists volunteered their work for the project, which was organized by the City of Attleboro, Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) Partnership, Keep Attleboro Beautiful and the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Mums, pumpkins and more for sale
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is holding its annual sale of mums, mini-pumpkins and ornamental cabbages. The items are provided by Araujo Farms in Dighton and proceeds will benefit Lions charities. Nine-inch mums are $11 each and come in five colors: red, purple, orange, yellow and rust. Mini-pumpkins are $3 and ornamental cabbages are $7. Items must be pre-ordered by Tuesday, Sept. 5. Pickup will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at 114 West St., Attleboro. To place an order, contact Debra “DJ” Desjardins at 508-369-3369 or Karen Smith at 508-212-7377.
Keep an eye on Labor Day traffic
Driving during Labor Day weekend can easily become a headache, as more cars on the road leads to more congestion and slower drives. This year is shaping up to be no different, as a survey by The Vacationer shows that over half of Americans plan to travel this holiday weekend. The survey did not distinguish between modes of travel. In order to stay up to date on traffic conditions within the state, residents can call 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit Mass511.com or download the Mass511 mobile app for the same information, plus access to traffic cameras, travel times and to subscribe to text and email alerts for conditions; and follow the Mass. Department of Transportation on X — formerly Twitter — @MassDOT for regular updates.