Attleboro swears in new police officers
The Attleboro Police Department recently swore in eight new officers. Chelsea Ribeiro, Travis Gonsalves, Cintia Correia, Patrick Nagle, Terrence Teehan, Cameron Furtado, Risto Gjeorgiev and Adena Joseph took their oaths of office on Feb. 16 at City Hall. The department now has 13 female officers, the most in its history. “It’s something we’re very proud of,” said Police Chief Kyle Heagney, who also attended the ceremony.
Mental health presentation at Franklin Y
The Hockomock YMCA will host two youth speakers from Minding Your Mind from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Franklin branch, 45 Forge Hill Road. Minding Your Mind is a nonprofit providing mental health education to young people, parents and educators. The speakers will discuss their own personal experiences with mental health. Philip Alessi, North Attleboro High School psychologist, will also attend the free event to provide a clinician’s perspective. A Q&A will take place following the discussion. To RSVP, contact brynnek@hockymca.org.
Folk music duo coming to Wrentham
New England musicians Andy and Judy Daigle will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The duo will play their original folk music, which they have been writing together since 2011. Performances typically include audience involvement. To register, visit the front desk at the library or call 508-384-5440.
Holocaust essay contest open for submissions
The 17th annual Israel Arbeiter Holocaust Essay Contest will be open for submissions through Friday, March 3. Arbeiter was a president of the American Association of Holocaust Survivors in Greater Boston. The contest is open to students in grades 6-12 in eastern Massachusetts, including residents of Bristol and Norfolk counties. Students are asked to submit an original essay of 400-800 words addressing the theme: “Remembering our past, meeting this moment, ensuring our future.” Six entries will be chosen as winners. The six winning students will be recognized at the Community Holocaust Commemoration at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Faneuil Hall in Boston. They will also earn a free trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., to take place in November. For more information, visit jcrcboston.org. Essays, along with student’s name, address, phone number, email, birthday, teacher, grade and school can be emailed to Emily Reichman at ereichman@jcrcboston.org. Finalists will be notified the week of March 27.