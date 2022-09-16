Attleboro ‘Wheelchair Stroll’ is Saturday
A reminder that the Attleboro Commission on Disability’s inaugural “Wheelchair Stroll” is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event aims to give people without disabilities a new perspective on the city. Participants will negotiate downtown streets and sidewalks in a wheelchair. The event starts at city hall, 77 Park St., and finishes at Balfour Riverwalk, 74 North Main St. A speaking program is planned to conclude the “Stroll.”
Revolutionary War camp in Rehoboth this Sunday
The Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave., Rehoboth, will host a Rehoboth Minutemen Camp event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The 13th Continental Regiment will be on the front lawn for an interactive, hands-on event exploring life in camp in the 18th century. The event is free and for all ages. There will be cooking demonstrations, costumes, weaponry info, demonstrations on historic washing, drilling, bullet making, writing, and more. More information about Rehoboth’s Minutemen is available at 13thcontinentalregiment.org.
Celebrate old schoolhouse in Norton
The Norton Historical Society is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. Fifty years ago, Norton’s District 3 Schoolhouse was moved from the corner of South Worcester and Woodward streets to its current location, 18 West Main St., where it now serves as the society’s headquarters. Come down to the schoolhouse at 2 p.m. Sunday for a celebration of the move, which will include a presentation on the history of the schoolhouse from its initial construction in 1854 through modern day. Oh, and there’ll be cake, too.
Tetanus and diphtheria vaccines available in city
Free tetanus and diphtheria vaccines and tuberculin skin testing are available to Attleboro residents at city hall, 77 Park St. Cost is $15, payable by cash or check only. Contact Allison Brum, the public health nurse, at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244 to schedule an appointment for the vaccine and/or test.