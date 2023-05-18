Auchincloss, wife welcome baby girl
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchinloss, who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, and his wife Michelle recently welcomed a new member to their family. In a tweet Tuesday, the Newton Democrat announced the birth of his daughter Audrey. Auchincloss and his wife were already parents to two children, Teddy and Grace. They were excited to meet their new sister and the whole family is doing well, according to Auchincloss’s staff.
Learn all about Attleboro building
The Attleboro Historical Preservation Society will present “Solid and Steady,” a free program about the Robinson Building, at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. Located in the city’s industrial area, the building was once the site of jewelry manufacturing. Contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.org if you have any questions.
‘Giant’ sale at Attleboro Church
Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro, will hold a “giant” yard and craft sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Look for handmade items, decor, craft supplies and more, as well as typical yard sale items such as toys and kitchen wares. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Council for Children drive
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive continues this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. Additional dates are June 3, 11 and 17. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be taken. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. More info: Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Mansfield resident earns scholarship
Sophia Allen is the recipient of the 2022 Citizens Scholarship Foundation of Mansfield scholarship. A graduate of Mansfield High School, Allen co-captained the basketball and cross-country teams while taking a challenging course load that included Advanced Placement courses. Allen now attends Northeastern University where she majors in computer science and takes part in the Taekwondo club.