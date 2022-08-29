‘Christmas Carol’ auditions in Attleboro
Trinity Rep in Providence is holding auditions next month for this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cardi’s Furniture, 999 Newport Ave., South Attleboro. Area youth ages 8-12, who will not turn 13 before the show ends its run Jan. 1, are welcome to try out for a role in the production. They should be prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice and read a selection of the script. Though not a requirement for auditioning or casting, the company is looking for children who can speak both English and Spanish for select, bilingual roles. All those who audition must be fully vaccinated against COVID before rehearsals begin, Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more or to register for an audition, visit trinityrep.com/kidsauditions. Registration is required.
Getting back to nature, artfully
This week, Mansfield preschoolers can explore their creative sides during a special art program from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Mansfield Public Library, 225 Hope St. Recommended for ages 3 to 5, the “Nature, Science and Art” program will give participants the opportunity to create one project inspired by nature in Mansfield. The event is being run by Mass. Audubon as part of a “Nature in Your Neighborhood” program series. The next program in Mansfield is a guided nature walk from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Maple Park Conservation Area. The walk is appropriate for all ages and will be led by a Mass. Audubon instructorr. Both programs are free to all but space is limited, so register ahead of time at mansfieldlibraryma.com.
Cornhole tournament fundraiser is back
Registration is now open for the Cornhole Tournament of Champions, an annual fundraising event organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South. The organization provides out-of-school enrichment programs to over 2,500 area boys and girls ages 4-18 each year. This year’s tournament will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Camp Riverside, 388 Harvey St., Taunton. Registration is $100 per team and there is a 64-team limit; register at bgcmetrosouth.org/cornhole. Grand prize is a YETI cooler. As well as a full day of cornhole, the tournament will include refreshments provided by local food trucks and a hosted bar providing beer, wine and seltzers. You can also register as a spectator for $50. Contact Kelsey Tabela-Baxter with any questions at 508-812-3119 ext.133 or ktabelabaxter@bgcmetrosouth.org.