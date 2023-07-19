Author coming to Seekonk library
New York Times bestselling author and former Sun Chronicle columnist Michael Tougias is coming to the Seekonk Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Tougias will give a free presentation on his book, “The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Rescue,” which was adapted into a movie starring Chris Pine and Casey Affleck. The presentation will feature a slideshow of scenes from the actual rescue. Tougias will also discuss his latest book, “Extreme Survival: Lessons From Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds,” which came out earlier this year. “Both [books] look at how people respond under amazing, relentless pressure…how do you make right choices?” Tougias said. He will give additional presentations on his books at locations across Massachusetts. More info: michaeltougias.com or Author Michael J. Tougias on Facebook.
Jonathan Strout tournament Aug. 5
An annual basketball tournament in memory of Attleboro resident Jonathan Strout will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at East Side Park, 35 Parker St., Attleboro. Strout graduated from Attleboro High School in 2017 and lived in the city until his accidental drowning death in 2019. The basketball tournament, organized each year by friends and family, will include a BBQ, DJ, barber, face painting, soccer and other events for kids. All proceeds will go to the Attleboro YMCA, of which Strout was a member, and his family’s church ministries, Living World of Life Ministries.
Foxboro doing sidewalk survey
The town of Foxboro is asking residents to fill out its 2023 Sidewalk Strategic Planning Survey. The survey will influence planning of sidewalks and pedestrian transportation in town, as well as future funding. The survey can be found at foxboroughma.gov. Deadline to fill it out is July 28.
Watershed alliance has photo contest
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is seeking photos for its 12th Annual Tide Calendar Contest. Thirteen winning photos will be featured in the TRWA’s 2024 calendar. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit. Up to five photos can be submitted per person. They must have been taken in the last five years and within the Taunton River watershed. For a full list of cities and towns included in the watershed, which includes Mansfield, Norton and portions of many other area communities, visit savethetaunton.org. Complete submission directions and guidelines are also available on the website. Deadline to submit is Sept. 1.