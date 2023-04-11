Foxboro Fire holds Annual Awards Ceremony
The Foxboro Fire Department held its Annual Awards Ceremony at the fire station on March 26. Lt. Rob Lucas and firefighters Greg Gill, Scott Rogers, Billy Cavalieri, Gus Greaves, Joe Cuddihy, Austin Boyt, Brian Grenier and Matt St. Clair were presented with Life Saving awards from the awards committee. Chief Michael Kelleher, Capt. James Grenier, Lt. Lucas and Rogers were also presented with Years of Service awards. Also at the ceremony, Alyssa Marcoux, Keith Hamilton, Chris McNamara, Zach Smith and Trevor Chute were sworn in as new firefighters. Firefighters Matthew Treannie and Cory Chepherdson were promoted to lieutenant.
Area veterans invited to share stories at Town Hall forum
The Bristol Community College Student Veterans of America chapter is hosting a Veterans Town Hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the BCC Attleboro campus, 11 Field Road. Veterans who served in any capacity are invited to come speak about what their service means to them. All members of the community are welcome to attend, but only veterans will be allowed to speak. An optional Q&A will follow, moderated by Jonathan Rodriguez, a member of the BCC SVA chapter. Refreshments will be provided. More information is available under “Vets Town Hall at the Bristol Community College Attleboro Campus” on eventbrite.com. Also included online is a sign-up sheet for veterans and an RSVP form for attendees. RSVPs are optional, but encouraged.
Learn about invasive plants in Mansfield
The Garden Club of Mansfield is holding a free program, “Invasive Plants, Native Plants and Wildlife,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Mansfield Public Safety Facility, 500 East St. Lisey Good, founder of Wild Cohasset, will give the presentation, to be followed by a business meeting. Refreshments will be served starting at 6:30 p.m.
Test your trivia knowledge with Attleboro DAR
The Attleboro chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a trivia night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. The event will also include a hot buffet, raffles, silent auction and 50/50 event. Cost is $50 to attend. Proceeds will benefit Attleboro DAR programs, including scholarships, awards for area students and teachers and veteran outreach programs. Attendees are required to reserve their attendance by April 14. To make a reservation, call 508-399-5366. Make your reservation payment to: Attleboro Chapter DAR, Attn: Elizabeth Brink, 16 Agricultural Ave, Rehoboth, MA 02769.