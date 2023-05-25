Feehan honored for ‘Urinetown’
Bishop Feehan High School’s production of “Urinetown” has been recognized by the Providence Performing Arts Center’s Ocean State Star Awards program. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the program recognizes achievement by high school musical theater programs in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Feehan students were recognized in several categories. Students Callista DeFeo, Yusef Kassem, George Potenza and Carolyn Stevensen were honored as Outstanding Lead Performers; Catherine Chehwan as an Outstanding Supporting Performer; Jonah LeDoux as an Outstanding Director, and Sara Seals as an Outstanding Music Director. The whole production received an Outstanding Musical award. Students will be honored at the Ocean State Star Awards showcase on June 4 at PPAC, where they will perform a medley from “Urinetown.”
Fireworks fundraiser in Foxboro
The Foxboro Founders Day Planning Committee will hold its annual fireworks fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Committee members will be collecting a voluntary toll around the Foxboro Common. All funds collected will support the fireworks show during the Founders Day celebration on June 10. Founders Day is an annual celebration commemorating the founding of the town on that date in 1778. More info: foxboroughfoundersday.com.
Street Painting Festival at Patriot Place Saturday
The seventh annual Foxboro Street Painting Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the North Marketplace at Patriot Place. This year’s theme is “Power of Nature.” There will be judging, prizes and trophies. Registration is $25 and includes art materials. There will also be balloon artists, live music, an appearance by Pat Patriot and merchandise for sale. The event is organized by a few members of the Foxboro High School senior class each year, with support from Patriot Place, Foxboro Dental Associates and the Foxboro Public Schools Art Department. All proceeds benefit the Gerald Roy Memorial Scholarship. Register ahead of time at foxboroughstreetpainting.com, or on site the day of the event.