Bishop Feehan theater co. receives award nominations
The theater company at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro was recently nominated for 22 Ocean State Star Awards, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Lead Performer and Supporting Performer for their production of “Urinetown: The Musical.” These awards, which will be given out for the first time this year, are a program of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s education initiative, which recognizes, honors and encourages excellence in high school theater. High schools in the state of Rhode Island and Massachusetts schools within a 20-mile radius of PPAC were invited to participate. Award recipients will be announced May 9 and honored at a ceremony to be held at PPAC in late Spring. Additionally, one male and one female award recipient will be selected by PPAC to represent the state of Rhode Island at the National High School Musical Theater Awards competition taking place in New York City in June.
Norton library Spring Book Sale
The Norton Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale this week. The sale will kick-off with a night exclusively for Friends of the Library members from 4 to 7:30 p.m. It will then be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The sale will include gently used adult and children’s books, movies, music, puzzles and games. Proceeds will benefit library programs.
Support area efforts to combat hunger
Tuesday is the final day to purchase tickets for the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s 2023 Hunger to Hope fundraiser. This event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St., Wrentham.
It will include live music by Two Left, a 50/50 raffle, a Vino Surprise table, a live auction and dinner for attendees. Event tickets are $75. Tickets for the grand raffle, with a prize of $1,000, are $25.
Proceeds from this annual fundraiser support the AIC’s Food ‘n’ Friends initiative, which provides free meals to those in need. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit attleboroareainterfaithcollaborative.org.
Books are blooming at Mansfield library
The Mansfield Public Library’s eighth annual “Books in Bloom” month-long event is taking place this May. Flower-themed book displays will be available to view at the library through May 26.
Displays are designed by library staff, members of the Mansfield Garden Club, Mansfield Council on Aging, Mansfield Cable Access and the Mansfield High School and Jordan Jackson School book clubs. Also during this month, the library will host fun activities such as book discussions and craft programs with a floral theme.
There will also be a raffle basket on offer. Raffle winners will be announced May 30.
For further details or to register for any upcoming programs, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com.