Free movies for book reports
Bookworm Wednesdays return to Showcase Cinemas this month. School-age kids get free admission to select, family-friendly films by presenting a book report at participating locations, including the Showcases in North Attleboro and Foxboro. Accompanying parents and guardians and children under 6 will also get in free (no book report required). Movies will be shown at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, starting this week with “Sonic the Hedgehog.” “Paw Patrol: The Movie” will be shown on July 12, followed by “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on July 19 and “Sonic the Hedgehog” again on July 26. All movies are rated PG. Tickets must be reserved in advance. To print out a book report or reserve tickets, visit showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays.
Patriot Place hosting music and fireworks
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its annual fireworks display and festivities on Thursday, July 6. From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be live music by CarTune Heroes on the Dean College Stage and Whiskey Saints outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel. The event will also feature family-friendly activities and photo opportunities. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. More info: patriot-place.com/fireworks.
Political posters on display in Wrentham
Fiske Public Library in Wrentham is hosting a political poster exhibit this month. Through July 29, “Workers Struggles: An International Poster Exhibit” will be on view, with posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The exhibit is supported in part by a grant from the Wrentham Cultural Council, as well as Painters DC 35 and Laborer’s Local 1249 in memory of Norman P. Thayer. The library, located at 110 Randall Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. More info: 508-384-5440.
Dems award scholarship to AHS grad
Recent Attleboro High School graduate Courtney Almeida is the recipient of a scholarship from the Attleboro Democratic City Committee. Each year, the committee awards one student from Attleboro High School a $200 scholarship. To be eligible, applicants must be Attleboro residents and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Almeida was awarded the scholarship by State Rep. Jim Hawkins and school committee member Chris Frappier during Attleboro High School scholarship night on May 18.