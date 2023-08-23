Bring old electronics to farmers market
Rhode Island-based Indie Cycle will host an electronics recycling “drive through” drop-off event Saturday at the Attleboro Farmers Market. Many items can be dropped off at no charge, while others will carry a small disposal fee. For a full list of what items they will and will not take, go to indiecycle.com or contact indiecycle@gmail.com for more info. The market takes place weekly in a field by the overflow parking lot at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St., and features a variety of local craft and food vendors.
Bestselling author to speak on college admissions
Bestselling author Jeff Selingo will speak on his book, “Who Gets in and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions,” in a virtual event at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Selingo will discuss the insights he learned from spending a year inside admissions offices at three schools, the University of Washington, Emory University and Davidson College. He will also answer questions. The event is presented by the Library Speakers Consortium, a group of 250+ libraries, including ones in Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro. The consortium has virtual author talks scheduled through November, including a presentation by Lidia Bastianach, award-winning television host and cookbook author, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. For more information or to register for upcoming events, go to libraryc.org/members and click on your member library. Recordings of past events with authors such as Cassandra Clare and Robert Jones Jr. are also available at the website.
Project 351 Mansfield holding 9/11 drive
Project 351 Mansfield, a youth leadership organization, will remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, with its 9/11 Wishlist Item Drive, beginning Friday. Donations will go to support local veterans and troops serving abroad. Items on the wish list include chapstick, travel-size toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, flushable wipes, bars of soap, instant coffee, disposable face masks and playing cards. Donations can be dropped off at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. through Sept. 1.