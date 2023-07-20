Browns of Wrentham hitting area stages
The Brown family, formerly of Wrentham, will be entertaining in the Attleboro area starting Thursday night. Ayla Brown is scheduled to perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as part of the Norfolk weekly concert series on Town Hill — the town common. Her band will also appear from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day at North Attleboro Middle School. And Brown’s father, Scott — a former Wrentham selectman, Massachusetts state senator and state representative, U.S. senator and U.S. ambassador to New Zealand — is set to perform with his band, The Diplomats, at 6 p.m. Sunday on the town common in Wrentham as part of that town’s summer concert series.
Area Rotary has new members
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club have welcomed new members. Emily Fithian, representing Elliott Physical Therapy, and Nick Estrella, Coastal1 Credit Union, were installed at a recent club ceremony. In the same ceremony, outgoing president Dawn DaCosta installed James Floyd as the new club president. Floyd is the Plainville police chief and will serve as club president for the 2023-24 year.
Run, bike or swim Against the Tide
The second of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s two 2023 Swim, Run or Walk Against the Tide in-person fundraising events will take place Aug. 12 at DCR’s Nickerson State park in Brewster. Funds raised will benefit education and environmental health programs. The event will include USMS-sanctioned competitive and recreational half-mile and one-mile swims starting at 8 a.m.; USATF-certified 5K and 10K runs starting at 9 a.m.; and a 3-mile fitness walk starting at 9:05 a.m. There is also a virtual participation option from June 17 through Aug. 12. More info and registration: mbcc.org/against-the-tide.
Avoid fitness tracker scam
Many people use fitness trackers to help them pursue their health goals. However, these useful apps are also used by scammers. The Better Business Bureau says it is important to know the signs of a scammer. They will often begin asking personal questions after a short time and share emotional stories or request specific kinds of financial assistance. BBB also advises users to not post pictures of themselves on their profile, not share personal information with strangers, use caution when accepting requests to communicate from strangers, avoid clicking on unsolicited links and share any concerns with a close friend or family member. For more info, visit BBB.org. Report a possible scam at BBB.org/ScamTracker.