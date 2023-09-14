Cactus and Succulent Festival returns
The annual Cactus and Succulent Festival, presented by the Cactus and Succulent Society of Massachusetts, returns to Norfolk this weekend for its 17th year. The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with an indoor exhibition at the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane, and an outdoor plant sale on Town Hill, 1 Liberty Lane. The outdoor market will feature over 25 plant sellers and potters. The festival also includes a farmers market. Sunday will feature the exhibition only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. There is no admission fee for any event. The first 50 attendees on each day will receive a free cactus or succulent. For more information, visit CSSMA.org or find the society under its name on Facebook.
Pick up a puzzle or two in Plainville
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library’s seventh annual puzzle sale will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the town hall, 190 South St. It will then continue at the library, 198 South St., during normal hours from Sept. 18-23. Those hours are 9 to 3 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of puzzles from 300 to 2,000 pieces will be on sale, and library volunteers have confirmed that all puzzles are complete. Cost is $2 per single puzzle unless otherwise marked, $3 for new puzzles and $5 for multi-pack puzzles. Sale is cash only. Contact the library at 508-695-1784 for more info.
Attleboro concert series wraps up at Capron Park
The final show of this year’s Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Newell Shelter in Attleboro’s Capron Park. The Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band will perform.
Learn about Norton rivers
A slide presentation on Norton rivers will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the town historical society’s Old Schoolhouse at 18 West Main St. (Route 123). “The Five Beautiful Rivers of Norton” will be presented by Kathy Ebert Zawasky.
Psychic fair in Rehoboth
American Legion Auxiliary Post 302 is holding a psychic fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the post at 84 Bay State Road in Rehoboth. Card readers and mediums are available for 15 minute readings for $20. There will also be vendors selling items.
A quick correction
Lauren Morley, 18, of Mansfield, has been awarded Keep Massachusetts Beautiful’s 2023 Next-Gen Environmental Leader scholarship. Tuesday’s Along the Way column misstated the name of the organization.