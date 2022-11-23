Thanksgiving travel advice
For information on Massachusetts traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions; and follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Also, download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions.
Turkey race Thanksgiving in Wrentham
Wrentham Recreation hosts the 5th Annual Turkeywacker 5K Thursday at the Rice Recreation Complex, 54 Emerald St. Start time is 8:30 a.m., with check-in time starting at 7:30 a.m. For more information visit www.wrentham.gov.
Foxboro lights up for the holidays
Foxboro’s annual “Light Uptown” event returns to the town common on Saturday with over a dozen fun activities planned by area groups on the common and at participating locations including the senior center, Boyden Library and Bethany Congregational Church. Scheduled events include kids crafts, a vendor fair and Christmas carols, to culminate in the annual holiday tree lighting at the common by Santa Claus. For a complete schedule of events, visit foxboroughma.gov.
Holiday cheer in North
A number of downtown North Attleboro businesses are coming together to present “Kringle Mart,” a holiday event set to take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bristol Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St. Local vendors will be on hand selling their wares, as well as food and hot chocolate for sale by the Masons themselves. The event will also include free photographs with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus starting at 4:30 p.m., provided by Hoppin Hill Photography. There will be a beer garden, kids’ activities and more. Rounding out the event, the North Attleboro Food Collaborative will be collecting donations. Make a donation to earn five raffle tickets.
Donation drive at Attleboro library
The Attleboro Public Library is currently collecting donations to distribute to several local organizations that support people in need. Suggested items to donate include canned goods and non-perishable food items; toiletries; paper goods; and pet care items. A full list is available at the library circulation desk. Donations can be dropped off at the library, 74 North Main St., through Saturday, Dec. 31.