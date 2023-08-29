Cancer patient to speak at An Unlikely Story
Amelia Zai, author and former cancer patient at the Jimmy Fund Clinic in Boston, will be at Plainville’s An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss her debut book, “Amelia Takes on Cancer: An Interactive Journal for Your Own Cancer Journey.” The book is intended as a supportive resource for young children and preteens diagnosed with cancer. All author proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. At the event, Zai will read an excerpt from the book, answer audience questions and sign copies. Attending is free, however the bookstore encourages you to register in advance at anunlikelystory.com/zai.
Learn all about vintage scales
Thursday Night at the Museum will return to the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Thursday with Scale Night. Larry Violette will give two presentations, one at 6:30 and one at 7:15, on the museum’s scale collection, which includes a giant Troemner U.S. mint scale and scales from Sturdy Hospital. (A previous Along the Way column misstated the number of presentations.) The museum is open from 4 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month and often hosts special events during that time. Museum admission is always free. For more info, contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.com.
CharlieCards being phased out
Commuter Rail passengers will soon no longer be able to present CharlieCards for travel to and from certain stations, as the rail returns to normal fares, the MBTA has announced. The change will go into effect Sept. 1. Affected lines include Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton, which passes through Attleboro and Mansfield.
How to prevent car break-ins, thefts
The Mansfield Police Department has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins and thefts, and is offering several tips n how to keep your vehicle safe. They include closing all your vehicle’s windows and locking the doors after parking; taking the keys and not leaving them in or on the vehicle; and never leaving valuables in the vehicle. The department advises calling the police immediately to report a theft or break-in and checking any exterior camera footage to aid in a police investigation.