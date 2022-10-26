Candy and a concert at Mansfield High
Mansfield High School, 250 East St. will host a “Haunted Hallways” event from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Thursday. There will be fun, spooky games and indoor trick-or-treating, with many of the school’s clubs and organizations passing out treats. Then, the Mansfield High School and Qualters Middle School music ensembles will perform a concert starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public but geared toward families. Entry fee is $5 per family. The event was organized by the Mansfield High School Tri-M Music Honor Society. Proceeds will support the society and their goal of enriching the high school community through music.
Vaccines for Foxboro residents
The town of Foxboro is holding a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the public safety building, 8 Chestnut St. Attendees should bring their insurance information and vaccine cards, and wear clothing that allows access to the upper arm. Walk-ins are welcome, however attendees can also register ahead of time at foxboroughma.gov.
Trick-or-treat at Patriot Place
Patriot Place’s annual Trick-or-Treating Spooktacular is set to take place Thursday. There will be two sessions — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — during which event attendees can collect candy and other treats from participating businesses at the Foxboro venue. There will be nut-free, gluten-free and non-food options for those with allergies. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes for the event. Also, the local band CarTune Heroes will be performing on the Dean College Stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Both events are free but registration is required through the Advantage App. For more information or to access the app, visit patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place.
Thanksgiving dinner for seniors
Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to spend Thanksgiving with family, and in an effort to reduce the number of seniors spending the holiday alone, the Attleboro Norton YMCA is hosting a dinner at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St., Attleboro. The event is free to Attleboro, Norton and Rehoboth residents 60 and older. Registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 8. To register, visit attleboroymca.org/programs/senior-programs or contact Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey at 508-409-0767 or cgoodinsonlindsey@attleboroymca.org with any questions.