Caroling at the Foxboro library
The Foxboro Jaycees invite town residents to join them for an evening of Christmas caroling starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. This annual event has traditionally been held the Thursday before Thanksgiving on the Foxboro Common. Due to inclement weather, this year’s event will take place in the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St. The Foxboro High School Holiday Band will perform. Songbooks and candy canes will be provided by the Jaycees.
Norton library to host blood drive
A community blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Community Room of the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. Donations are especially needed in this season when unpredictable winter weather and seasonal illness frequently lead to fewer donations, organizers say. Visit nortonlibrary.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment. For more information on donating blood, including how to prepare for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
Free movie showings in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro will host free showings of seasonal kids’ favorite “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tickets are complimentary but required to attend. They can be reserved online at orpheum.org.
Stay safe during the holidays
The North Attleboro Fire Department recently released a number of tips for area residents to safely enjoy the holidays. While holiday decorations enhance the season, they are potential fire hazards. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Christmas trees caused an average of 160 home fires per year from 2015-2019. Other holiday decorations caused an average of 790 home fires per year. Residents can reduce the risk of fires from Christmas trees by choosing one with fresh, green needles, watering it daily, ensuring their string lights are intended for indoor use, disposing of dry trees after the holiday, and keeping trees at least 3 feet away from a heat source. Also, trees should never be decorated with lit candles, and residents should look for flame-resistant decorations. For more info, go to nfpa.org.