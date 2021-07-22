Catch Jumpin’ Juba at Capron Park
If your schedule is free Thursday night, head on over to Capron Park in Attleboro for some live music. Jumpin’ Juba will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The park’s summer concert series will continue most Thursday evenings through Sept. 12, with three concerts being held 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The remaining performers and dates are: July 29, Notorious Jones; Aug. 5, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band; Aug. 12, The Swing Sounds; Aug. 19, The Corvairs; Sunday, Aug. 22, The Bare Bones Big Band; Aug. 26, Penny Outlaw; Sunday, Aug. 29, Vinyl Frontier; Sunday, Sept.12, Throwback to the 60s.
AHS student attends prestigious music camp
Talent can take you many places and for Philip Hanifin, a student at Attleboro High School, it took him to Door County, Wis. for the chance to study at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. He was one of 31 musicians from around the country to spend two weeks participating in the Symphony Session at this prestigious academy.
Children’s Museum in Easton open
Want to keep your kids learning this summer? The Children’s Museum in Easton is open and offers a variety of interactive activities, the itinerary for which can be found at www.cmeaston.org. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. If you would like to visit the museum at a less busy time, arrive after 11:30 a.m. The last admission each day will be at 2:15 p.m. Vaccinated visitors don’t have to wear masks.
Triboro show streaming Saturday night
A film of Triboro Youth Theatre’s two-week intensive of “Once On This Island, Jr.” will be streaming on Saturday, July 24th starting at 7 p.m. It features actors in third through eighth grade, and tells the story of a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. Yhe show will stream on the platform ShowTix4U, at the specified date and time (as in, these performances are not “on-demand.”) Patrons will receive an email with a link to the stream following their purchase. Before purchasing, you are urged to read about how to watch the stream, recommended browsers, etc. More info: https://www.triboroyouththeatre.org.
