Catch Northeast Groove in North
Free concerts continue this Thursday at the Veterans Park gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro with a performance by The Northeast Groove, a six-piece band that will perform classic rock hits. from The show goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is presented by the North Attleboro Cultural Council. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Unlike previous concerts, there will be no food trucks, though the park is within walking distance of many restaurants in downtown North Attleboro. The last Thursday night concert at the gazebo is Aug. 18.
Run, swim or walk to fight breast cancer
The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing breast cancer due to environmental causes, is holding its annual Against the Tide athletic fundraiser Saturday at Nickerson State Park in Brewster. Funds will benefit MBCC educational programs, including “Let’s Talk Prevention: Reducing Toxic Exposures,” the MBCC webinar series and “Let’s Talk Prevention: Actions You Can Take,” which is student-oriented. In-person registration for the event will begin at 7 a.m., with warm-ups at 7:35 a.m. The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a USMS-sanctioned one-mile swim, followed by a competitive one-mile swim at 8:05 a.m., recreational half-mile and one-mile swims at 8:10 a.m., USATF 5K and 10K runs at 9 a.m. and a three-mile fitness walk at 9:05 a.m. The same events are available to compete in virtually through Saturday. The fee to compete in events in-person or virtually is $40. Register at mbcc.org/against-the-tide. All participants will receive either a T-shirt, bib or swim cap, excluding children. However, children can register for free.
Milestone changes at Rehoboth town meetings
Electronic voting devices weren’t the only change Rehoboth town meetings on Saturday and in May. They marked the first times in about 25 years a town meeting was held in Rehoboth. The meetings took place at Francis Farm, which the town acquired last year. Previous meetings were held at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Dighton. “It’s very important to come together in our community,” Selectman Skip Vadnais had told residents. And another tradition has returned. The bell from the U.S.S. Rehoboth was again sounded by Town Moderator Bill Cute to open and close the meetings. The bell is held up on a wheeled wooden stand that has information about the ship and a photo. The 310-foot ship was launched in 1942 and served the Navy during WWII and until 1947 as a seaplane tender. The ship then was used for deep sea surveying until it was scrapped in 1970. “We have a true relic there that’s very precious,” Cute, a retired D-R history teacher who has been moderator for 16 years, told voters.