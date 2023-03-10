Celebrate Easter at Winslow Farm
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit established to rescue abused and abandoned animals, will celebrate Easter with a series of fundraising events. Events will take place at the farm, 37 Eddy St., Norton, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, March 11 to April 2. Each weekend, visitors can make their own bird feeders using provided materials and pine cones found at the farm. Beverages will be provided along with an Easter treat bag. Cost is $15 for ages 2-11 or $25 for ages 12 and up. Payment can be made by cash or check. An RSVP is required. Email deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com; indicate date attending and number in party.
Mansfield schools celebrating music
Mansfield Public Schools will present a number of performing arts events this month. March is Music in Our Schools month, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education. First, a percussion and color guard showcase presented by Mansfield Band Parents and featuring students from Qualters Middle School and Mansfield High School is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school, 250 East St. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. The Qualters drama club will present “Newsies Jr.” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Jordon/Jackson Elementary school students will perform their version of “Dear Edwina Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, with a special performance featuring understudies to take place at 1 p.m. that Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door Finally, there will be free performances by the MHS choir at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21; the MHS orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22; and the MHS band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23. All three performances will be at the high school.
Bristol County sobriety checkpoint this weekend
State police will operate a sobriety checkpoint from Saturday into Sunday, targeting impaired drivers in Bristol County. Vehicles will not be selected randomly during the traffic enforcement operation, which will run during varied hours, police said.
Learn about Islam in Mansfield
Al-Noor Academy, an Islamic middle and high school in Mansfield, is partnering with the Mansfield Public Library to host two informational workshops on Islam next week via Zoom. The first, “A Brief Introduction to Islam,” is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. “Covered in Confidence — Examining Why Girls Wear the Hijab,” takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Students from the academy will present the workshops. There will also be brief Q&A sessions following each one. Registration is required to receive a Zoom invitation. Do so at mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.