Celebrate literacy in Attleboro
Worldwide International Literacy Day is Sept. 9, and the Literacy Center in Attleboro has a week full of events planned to celebrate, starting Sept. 4. However, area families can already take part in Literacy Center Bingo, running through Sept. 7. To participate, families complete literacy-themed activities to fill their bingo cards. Families who complete six or more of the activities will receive gift cards to local restaurants. They can be picked up at the Literacy Love! Coffee Hour and Open House, taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Other events scheduled for the week include a virtual storytelling event, “The Stories That Changed My Life,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5, and “Immigration in Massachusetts: Myths and Facts” a panel discussion hosted by the Attleboro Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. For more info or to RSVP, go to theliteracycenter.com/ild2023.
Author talk with Lidia Bastianach
Lidia Bastianach, award-winning television host and cookbook author, will discuss her memoir, “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food,” in a virtual event presented by the Library Speakers Consortium, which includes libraries in Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Bastianach’s memoir covers the story of her childhood growing up on the Istrian peninsula, her two years in a refugee camp and her eventual arrival in New York where she began working in restaurants. As a bonus for this event, the author will discuss her forthcoming cookbook, “Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love For All Occasions.” To register, go to libraryc.org/members and find your local library.
Walk for Connor in Norfolk
The Norfolk Lions Club is honoring Connor William Reilly, a former Norfolk resident who died in July, with a 1.5-mile commemorative walk starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The walk will start and end at the Federated Church of Norfolk, 1 Union St. Reilly was diagnosed with Spinal Muscle Atrophy at 1 month old. Despite an initial prognosis of only eight months, he lived to age 21. Described as a lifelong learner by the Lions Club, he was a student at Norfolk Public Schools and King Philip Regional High School, and continued his education after graduation in a post-high school program. All proceeds from the walk and donations will go toward starting a student scholarship in Reilly’s name. To sign up or donate, go to norfolkmalions.org/walk-for-connor.