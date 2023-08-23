Celebrate end of summer in Norfolk
The town of Norfolk will hold its End-of-the-Summer Blast from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on Town Hill, located next to the library on Liberty Lane. There are numerous activities planned, including a kissing booth with GOFI dogs, an ice cream truck and more. The event will also feature performances from Elijah the Grasshopper, the Flying Dogs and Mike Tarara. Lastly, the Lions will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Norfolk causes.
Scale Night at city museum
Thursday Night at the Museum will return to the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Aug. 31 with Scale Night. From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Larry Violette will give a presentation on the museum’s scale collection, which includes a giant Troemner U.S. mint scale and scales from Sturdy Memorial Hospital. The museum is open from 4 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month and often hosts special events during that time. Museum admission is always free. For more info, call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com.
Chorale to hold open rehearsals
The Charles River Chorale will begin open rehearsals next month. Regular rehearsals will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Church of Christ, 142 Exchange St., Mills starting Sept. 19. The chorale is nonprofit and non-audition. Members range from teenagers to octogenarians, and come from a number of area communities — primarily Mills, Medway and Norfolk but also Attleboro and beyond. The chorale typically holds a winter and a spring concert. The Winter 2023 concert’s theme is “Joy to the World, Celebrations from around the Globe,” and is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Medway High School. There are membership dues to support the nonprofit’s operation, but high school students are exempt from paying and need-based scholarships are available. A separate children’s choir is also available for grades 2-6. For more info, and to sign up for the first rehearsal, go to charlesriverchorale.com.