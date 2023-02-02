Celebrate the Snow Moon in Plainville
The town of Plainville’s annual Snow Moon festival will take place this Saturday, with a guided hike and campfire scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday.) Participants should meet at the parking lot entrance to Hawkins Woods, 118A Hawkins St. The evening will begin with an easy hike through the fields at Hawkins Woods so you can appreciate the beauty of the full Snow Moon. That’s the name given to a February full moon because the heaviest snows typically fall during this month. Appropriate footwear is required and headlamps and flashlights are recommended. The hike will be followed by a campfire with free hot chocolate provided courtesy of Dunkin. Participants will also be provided with all the materials needed to roast their own s’mores.
‘Holsty’ retires from Wrentham Fire Department
Wrentham Fire Capt. Bob Holst has retired after 25 years with the department. Prior to joining it, Holst was a police officer and a call firefighter for several years. A man of many hats and helmets, Holst will remain working as a paramedic for MedFlight, the Boston-based medical helicopter company, a reserve police officer in Norfolk and a special police officer in Wrentham. In a social media post, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath called Holst the “cream of the crop” in caring for the critically injured or sick. “When the police get there first, we’re hoping Holsty and the boys in red are close behind,” McGrath said.
Franklin issues call for artists
Submissions are now open for the Franklin “Artsy Box Project,” an initiative of the Franklin Cultural District made possible through grant funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The town is seeking colorful works of art to decorate six electrical boxes throughout the town. Franklin artists are invited to submit full color sketches of up to two proposed images. Deadline is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. There will be $500-$1000 available as stipends to support implementation of selected designs. Selected artists will be expected to complete their assigned boxes in April. For complete project details, including the locations of the available boxes, visit franklinculture.org. Sketches can be submitted via email to johntlopresti@gmail.com or amyadams665@gmail.com, or contact btaberner@franklinma.gov with any questions.