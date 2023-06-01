Celebrating Pride in Attleboro
Attleboro will celebrate Pride month, in honor of the LGBTQ+ community, with its annual Pride Flag Raising at 2 p.m. Sunday at City Hall, 77 Park St. This event is organized by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone and the Attleboro Council on Human Rights. Local elected leaders, faith leaders, residents and allies will share their thoughts on Pride. The flag raising will be followed by a Pride Walk at 3 p.m. from City Hall to Balfour Riverwalk Park. Along the walk will be vendors and other organizations selling products, sharing information, and offering refreshments and fun, family-friendly activities.
‘Sweet’ gesture by Seekonk Girls on the Run
A group of students involved in Girls on the Run at Martin Elementary School in Seekonk collected donations for the Seekonk Animal Shelter earlier this month. Girls on the Run is a program for girls in the third through fifth grade, focused on team connection and skill building. The students collected treats and supplies to donate to the shelter. They also put together a basket for Mac, the Seekonk Police Department’s community resource dog. The department gave them a shout-out on Twitter, calling the gesture, “So sweet!”
Walk/run against lung cancer this Sunday
The American Lung Association in Massachusetts is holding its LUNG FORCE Walk Boston at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Houghton’s Pond Recreation Area, 840 Hillside St., Milton. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. Participants are invited to run, walk or stroll a one-mile or 5K route. There is also a “Run/Walk Your Way” virtual participation option. More info and registration: LUNGFORCE.org/Boston.
Norton Fire offers car seat safety inspections
The Norton Fire Department offers car seat safety inspections to parents and caregivers. Inspections will be conducted by a certified car safety technician. Those seeking inspections are asked to bring both the car seat and vehicle manual. Appointments must be made in advance. To contact a technician about scheduling an appointment, go to nortonfire.com/car-seat-installation. For more information or to schedule an appointment via email, contact Deputy Chief Michael Wilson at wilsonm@nortonfire.com or Lt. Josh Jorge at jorgej@nortonfire.com.