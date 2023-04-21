Chaminade concert competition Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club will present a competition performance and scholarship awards at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. There will be an instrumental and vocal scholarship competition for high school students, who will perform music by various composers. The event is free; donations appreciated. For more info, go to www.chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592.
Big book sale Saturday at Norfolk school
The Friends of the Norfolk Public Library are holding their annual Book and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St., Norfolk. Over 25,000 books in good to excellent condition and categorized and alphabetized will be offered for sale, with most priced at 50 cents to $3. Friends members are welcome to attend a preview sale from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Donate clothes, other goods to help area kids
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is holding a donation drive this spring. Clothes and other goods collected will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. Donations of clothing, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories are needed. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro, from 9 to 11 a.m. starting Saturday. Additional dates are April 30, May 6, 7, 20 and June 3, 11 and 17. For more information, contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Hock Y offers session on protecting kids
The Hockomock YMCA will present a free training session on protecting children from abuse from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Monday at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville. It will be led by Darkness to Light, a nonprofit focused on preventing child sexual abuse. Participants will be introduced to prevention practices they can implement in their communities. Register at bit.ly/YBystanderTraining.
Learn about the ‘Roaring Twenties’
Rob Lawson will present “The Roaring Twenties” at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting Tuesday. The presentation will be at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St. The “Roaring Twenties” brought in cultural change, prosperity, new technology, jazz, and artistic innovation. Lawson is a historian of American culture with interests in the arts, both performative and material.