Chaminade Music Club concert Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club, founded in 1912, is presenting its first concert of the 2022-23 season at 2 p.m. Sunday at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert will include performances of pieces by Samuel Barber, Charles Ives, Clementi, Mozart and Callahan. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592.
Raffle will support Norton library
The Friends of the Norton Public Library are raffling off five baskets to support the library. Each basket has a theme: “Foodie,” “Family Fun,” “Cozy Up With a Good Book,” “Baby” and “Harvest/Holiday.” Raffle tickets are $2 or three for $5 and can be purchased at the library, 68 East Main St. Proceeds will allow the library to purchase museum passes, programs, materials and other items as requested by library staff. Winners will be drawn Nov. 5.
Abigail Adams Award nominees sought
The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing the number of women who hold political office in the state, is accepting nominations for their Abigail Adams Award. The award is given annually to a community leader whose work has advanced gender representation in politics or otherwise expanded opportunities for other women. Additionally, this year they are offering two new awards: the Founders Award, given to someone working in “intersectional feminism”; and the Melnea Cass Award, given to a leader, organization or group furthering the cause of racial justice. Award recipients will be honored at the 50th Abigail Adams Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. To nominate an individual for any one or more of the awards, visit tinyurl.com/22AbigailAdams. Deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. Thursday.
‘Trunk or Treat’ set for Friday at Attleboro Y
Halloween is just around the corner, and the Attleboro YMCA is getting into the spooky spirit with a “Trunk or Treat” event, to take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Norton Outdoor Center, 295 West Main St. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for this free community event, which will begin with a hayride from the lower parking lot. The main attraction will be the field of decorated trunks, where there will also be treats and candy to hand out. The Y is looking for volunteers to decorate trunks and for candy donations, which can be dropped off at the Downtown Branch Welcome Center, 63 North Main St., Attleboro. To volunteer to decorate, contact Andrea Champagne at 508-222-7422 or at achampagne@attleboroymca.org.