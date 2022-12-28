Check out Balfour Christmas cards
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. From 6 to 8 p.m. the museum will present its Balfour Christmas Card collection along with a special visit from a mystery artist. Admission is free but donations are always appreciated. For more information, call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com.
Rehoboth Contra Dance Friday
The last Rehoboth Contra Dance of the 2022 season is set to take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Dances are organized by the nonprofit Rehoboth Country Dance Society. Dancers of all ages are welcome to attend and partners are not necessary. You’re encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. All dancers must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions online at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission to the dance. Suggested donations are on a sliding scale, $10-15, and will be used to cover basic expenses for the society, with the remainder going to the performers for each dance. Performing at Friday night’s dance is Stomp Rocket, a New England-based trio. Calling will be by Dereck Kalish and is gender-free.
Dances will continue to take place monthly in 2023, with the first of the season set for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Lisa Greenleaf will perform with Kingfisher, featuring Jeff Kaufman and Cecilia Vacanti. For the 2023 season only, proof will be required of the most recent bivalent booster against COVID-19.
Logan Foster author coming to Plainville
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, welcomes author Shawn Peters for a free, in-person author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Peters will discuss his latest book, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt,” the latest in his Unforgettable Logan Foster series. There will be an audience Q-&-A and book signings. Register to attend or get more info at anunlikelystory.com/peters23.