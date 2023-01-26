Check out MHS students’ artwork
You can check out the artistic talent of Mansfield High School students at the town library, 255 Hope St. The work of students in the Art 2, Advanced Studio Drawing, Portfolio Preparation and Watercolor and Beyond classes is on display until some time in February, says Stacie Hooper, youth services librarian. She adds that the work has received a positive response from library visitors. More information about the display, including a complete list of students showing their work, can be found on the library’s Instagram, @mansfieldpubliclibrary.
Wrentham officer earns promotion
Veteran Wrentham police officer Stephen Hearon was promoted to sergeant Tuesday, filling the vacancy created when Sgt. James Barrett left to become a lieutenant in Holliston. Hearon, a Wrentham native, has served on the department for over 27 years and is a former Norfolk County deputy sheriff. He served in the detective unit for several years and was also was a school resource officer at King Philip Regional High School, where he had the ability to connect with troubled students in crisis, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Contra dance Friday in Rehoboth
The first Rehoboth Contra Dance of the year is set for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road. Dances are organized by the nonprofit Rehoboth Country Dance Society. All ages are welcome and partners are not be required. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission to the dance. Suggested donations are $10-15 and will be used to cover basic expenses for the society, with the remainder paying the performers.
Apply for $5,000 scholarship
Applications are now being taken for the 2022-23 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship, presented by the Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism fund. Each year, the Partners in Patriotismawards up to five $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. In order to be eligible, students must be Foxboro residents planning to attend a post-secondary education institution. Students are also required to demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete an application, fill-out an activity sheet including community service and extracurriculars and submit an essay. The complete application form, as well as more information about the scholarship, is available at bit.ly/PIPScholarship23, or contact pipfund@patriots.com with any questions. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. April 2. Recipients will be announced before graduation.