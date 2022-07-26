Animal attraction in Mansfield
Matt Gabriel, animal educator and founder of the company Animal World Experience, will be bringing some of his furry friends to the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St., on Thursday evening. “The mission of Animal World Experience is to provide the funnest, most interactive, and educational animal presentations to audiences of all ages. I hope that through my animal presentations people will develop respect and awareness for animals [of] all kinds,” Gabriel says on his website. The free event starts at 6 and registration is not required.
Learn about city artist with G.I. Joe connection
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., is holding its monthly “Thursday Night at the Museum” program this week, and will feature presentations on Phil Kraczkowski, an Attleboro artist, designer and sculptor with a connection to Hasbro’s famous G.I. Joe toy. There will be two presentations, the first at 6:30 and then 7:15 p.m. Contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or at info@industrialmuseum.com if you have any questions.
Watch a free flick in Attleboro’s Capron Park
The Attleboro Parks Department and Sturdy Memorial Hospital are presenting a “Motion Picture in the Park” event for city residents at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in Capron Park. The event is free and the movie is “Sandlots,” the 1993 coming-of-age story about baseball and a group of boys in a Los Angeles suburb. Those attending are asked to bring their own seating.
Attleboro takes steps to reduce clothes waste
Attleboro has partnered with Helpsy, the largest textile collection company in the Northeast, to help city residents keep unwanted textiles out of the trash. This helps reduce waste and has positive environmental impacts. Helpsy will provide a home pickup service. Drivers will pick bagged clothes up from your door at a scheduled time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. You do not need to be home during a pickup. To schedule a home pickup, visit helpsy.co/attleboroma. Accepted items include clothing, shoes and other textiles. More information about Helpsy, including a more detailed list of accepted items, is available at their website.