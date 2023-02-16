Check presented to North food pantry
The Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging recently presented a check for $2,000 to Lenore’s Pantry, a North Attleboro food pantry. The money for the donation came from the Raymond James Trust, a financial services firm that manages bequests. According to Sandra Mann, council president, the council was directly invited by the trust to apply for money on behalf of an area nonprofit. Mann chose to apply on behalf of Lenore’s due to the important services they provide to the community and the struggles they have faced due to the pandemic. “Because of the times, they were stretched to their limits,” Mann said. The donation presented to the pantry will go specifically to providing meals for area seniors.
Learn about Mansfield historical figure Monday Hector
The Mansfield Historical Society has partnered with the Mansfield Public Library to present a free program, “Monday Hector: Born a Slave, Served in the American Revolution, Died a Freedman,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 255 Hope St. It’s the first in a new series of monthly programs developed by the two organizations, with each focusing on the history of Mansfield. Monday Hector was a Black man enslaved by the Leonard Family of Norton in the 1700s who would go on to serve in the American Revolution. Registration is recommended to receive a courtesy email reminder ahead of the event. Register or get more information at mansfieldlibraryma.com/events. You can also contact the library at 508-261-7380 ext. 3 or mansfieldref@sailsinc.org.
Area genealogists to share their stories
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will present a free program to the public at noon Saturday, following their monthly business meeting. The program is “Seventh Annual Ancestors Day.” Members of the chapter will share interesting stories about their families and discuss their own experiences doing research on their ancestors. The presentation will take place in-person at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St. To attend virtually, register ahead of time at tinyurl.com/bristolfeb2023. For more information contact bristol@msoginc.org. A full schedule of upcoming Bristol Chapter programs is available at msoginc.org/chapter/bristol or at facebook.com/msoginc.