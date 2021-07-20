Cheer on Pan-Mass Challenge bikers
Want to show your support for the Pan-Mass Challenge riders? On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, you can do just that on Cherry Street in Wrentham. Riders will arrive in small groups due to coronavirus restrictions. Along with cheering spectators, the King Phillip Steel Drum Band & Bagpipers will be playing. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a huge fundraiser for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, so mark your calendar!
National Junk Food Day
Happy National Junk Food Day! Did you know that 35% of Americans eat junk food every day? Massachusetts residents are no exception, with their three favorite junk foods being Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, Honey Dew Donuts, and Apple Crumb. The top five most popular junk foods in the United States are donuts, cake, cream pies, Ben and Jerry’s, and cupcakes. Also, 49% of Americans say they eat junk food because it tastes good, 16% for comfort, 12% find it convenient, 10% do so to de-stress, and 4% indulge because they say they are bored.
Race to Crush Cancer
Looking to be a superhero in your own right? Join the Super Hero 5k and 10k Virtual Race to Crush Cancer, which is going through Sunday, July 25. Proceeds will help Plainville’s Malia Jusczyk, who has relapsed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. Organizers say the family has been thrown back into crisis mode, and because of this the race will ONLY be virtual this year. It’s being put on by the For Kids’ Sake Foundation. More info: www.forkidssakefoundation.org.
